Off camera, Fox hosts doubted 2020 election fraud claims

Fox News logo
Posted at 1:47 PM, Feb 17, 2023
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — To millions of viewers, Fox News hosts gave allies of former President Donald Trump a platform to champion false claims that he lost the 2020 election because of voter fraud.

To one another, they expressed doubts about the claims and mocked the people making them.

Private exchanges between Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, and other network bigwigs — including Fox Corporation chairman Rupert Murdoch — show a wide chasm between what the network promoted in primetime and the doubts that its stars held behind the camera.

That's according to new court filings in a defamation lawsuit being waged by a company whose voting systems were regularly maligned on air.

