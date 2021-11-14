Watch
Off-duty officer fired after pointing gun at Black man

Posted at 10:05 AM, Nov 14, 2021
DeWITT, Mich. (AP) — A white Michigan police officer has been fired after pointing a gun while off-duty at a 19-year-old Black man who was delivering newspapers in January.

WLNS-TV reports that Chad Vorce is appealing his May 5 termination from the DeWitt Police Department, near Lansing.

He told investigators he thought the man was a suspect in recent break-ins when he followed him Jan. 14, asking if he needed directions.

The man said he drove to a gas station after Vorce pointed a gun at him. He later told police he didn’t know Vorce was a police officer.

The Associated Press was unable Friday to find a telephone number for Vorce, who was fired for violations of departmental policies and regulations.

