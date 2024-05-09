Off-duty Port Huron Police officer charged with OWI

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Port Huron Police Officer has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to a spokesperson with the department.

On May 3, the Port Huron Police Department heard of an off-duty officer who was driving while intoxicated. That officer, who police did not name, was arrested following an investigation from Command Staff.

The officer was lodged at the St. Clair County Intervention Center until they sobered up. Following a review by the St. Clair County Prosecutor's office, the officer was formally charged with Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated.

“The Port Huron Police Department holds its officers to a high standard on and off duty. When these actions fall short of meeting these expectations, we will continue to hold ourselves accountable,” Chief Joe Platzer said in a statement. Platzer also said that “as a result, the officer has been placed on Administrative Leave while a thorough internal investigation is completed.”