Off-duty Wayne County Sheriff's corrections officer fatally shot, investigation underway

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office confirms that an off-duty corrections officer was fatally shot in the early morning hours on Monday, September 20.

An investigation is underway but officials say Officer Devante Jones, 23, was shot several time while dropping someone off near East Forest and the Chrysler Service Drive.

Jones attempted to flee the shooting but was located and rushed to Detroit Receiving Hospital where he died at 4:48 a.m. from his injuries.

“We offer our condolences and prayers to the family who have lost their loved one in the most tragic way,” said Sheriff Raphael Washington. “This resonates with all of us on the job. We’re going to do all we can find out what happened.”

Officer Jones joined the department in October 2019 and worked in Jail Division 1. The Detroit Police Department is also investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit or the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

