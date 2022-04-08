Office of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issues statement following outcome of kidnap plot trial

(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office issued a statement following the verdict Friday in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap the governor.

A jury found two men not guilty in the case and a mistrial was declared for the two other defendants.

Read the full statement from Whitmer's office below:

“Today, Michiganders and Americans—especially our children—are living through the normalization of political violence. The plot to kidnap and kill a governor may seem like an anomaly. But we must be honest about what it really is: the result of violent, divisive rhetoric that is all too common across our country. There must be accountability and consequences for those who commit heinous crimes. Without accountability, extremists will be emboldened.

The governor remains focused on her work on behalf of Michigan and all Michiganders. That includes addressing violence and threats to our democracy. We appreciate the prosecutors and law enforcement officers for their work on this case.”

