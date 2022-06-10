Officer charged with murder in Patrick Lyoya's death to face judge on Friday

(WXYZ) — The Grand Rapids police officer accused in the murder of Patrick Lyoya is set to face a judge on Friday.

It comes after the Kent County Prosecutor announced Thursday he was charging Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder following a two-month review of the shooting death of Lyoya.

Schurr turned himself in to the Calhoun County Correction Center yesterday afternoon, which the Kent County Sheriff's Office said is common in situations where someone previously worked in the jurisdiction where they are charged.

Investigators have carefully reviewed all evidence in the shooting on April 4. Several angles of the shooting have been the focal point of the case showing Schurr performing the traffic stop.

After a struggle with Lyoya, Schurr is seen shooting Lyoya in the back of the head. Prosecutors say Schurr was in the wrong.

"I feel based on the evidence I reviewed, a second-degree murder charge is appropriate," Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said.

Protesters were rallying outside of police headquarters in Downtown rand Rapids. In their opinion, justice was not served.

"I feel like it's a slap in the face. I want first-degree murder and life without parole," one protester said.

Lyoya's father said it's a step towards closure, but nothing can be his son back.

"Until I will see him be fired, arrested and put in jail, that's when I will be happy to see justice has been served," Patrick Lyoya said.

The prosecutor tells us Schurr faces potential life in prison with the possibility of parole. The police department is also recommending termination.