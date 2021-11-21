Watch
Officer hurt, 2 Michigan men arrested after chase in Indiana

Posted at 12:00 PM, Nov 21, 2021
PORTER, Ind. (AP) — Police say an officer was seriously injured after a kidnapping suspect drove at three police cars during a chase in northwest Indiana and hit one vehicle head-on.

Indiana State Police received a call around 7 p.m. Saturday from someone who said their daughter was being held against her will in a vehicle.

The caller said the offender had a handgun and was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 from the Illinois state line. Police located the vehicle but the driver sped away.

The suspect later turned his vehicle around and drove at the police cars hitting a Porter, Indiana officer. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Two men from Kalamazoo, Michigan were arrested.

A female in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital.

