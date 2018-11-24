Inmate shot & killed while trying to disarm sheriff's deputy

4:53 PM, Nov 23, 2018
Michigan State Police say a suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in the area of westbound I-94 and I-75 on Friday afternoon. According to police, the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries

DETROIT (WXYZ) - An inmate was shot and killed on Friday afternoon when the inmate tried to disarm a Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy, the sheriff's office tells 7 Action News. The deputy was also injured but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, the inmate was being transported in a private ambulance when the altercation happened.

Right now, it's not clear what the suspect was in custody for.

Police say the westbound I-94 ramp to I-75 will be closed for the next few hours as they continue to investigate.

