DETROIT (WXYZ) - An inmate was shot and killed on Friday afternoon when the inmate tried to disarm a Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy, the sheriff's office tells 7 Action News. The deputy was also injured but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, the inmate was being transported in a private ambulance when the altercation happened.

Right now, it's not clear what the suspect was in custody for.

Police say the westbound I-94 ramp to I-75 will be closed for the next few hours as they continue to investigate.