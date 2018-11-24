Inmate shot & killed while trying to disarm sheriff's deputy
4:53 PM, Nov 23, 2018
34 mins ago
Share Article
DETROIT (WXYZ) - An inmate was shot and killed on Friday afternoon when the inmate tried to disarm a Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy, the sheriff's office tells 7 Action News. The deputy was also injured but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the sheriff's office, the inmate was being transported in a private ambulance when the altercation happened.
Right now, it's not clear what the suspect was in custody for.
Police say the westbound I-94 ramp to I-75 will be closed for the next few hours as they continue to investigate.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.