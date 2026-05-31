Officer shoots, kills 15-year-old boy in Fraser while responding to domestic incident

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Fraser police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old boy while responding to a domestic incident in Fraser on Saturday afternoon, police say.

According to the Fraser Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened in the 17000 block of Breezeway around 5:30 p.m.

Police say an officer fired a shot, striking the teen. It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

The boy was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Kimberly Al-Doukhi, who lives near the home, said she was in her backyard when she heard the commotion.

"I was barbecuing in the yard and I heard some yelling and I wasn't quite sure where it was coming from at first, then I noticed it was coming from the houses behind my house and next thing you know I heard some gunshots."

Al-Doukhi said the shooting came as a surprise.

"The gunshots were definitely shocking, it's generally a quiet neighborhood, we have a few little spats but nothing like that."

Officials say the officer has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

The case is now being handled by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates to this developing story.