DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say an officer shot and killed a 20-year-old man while they were executing a search warrant in connection with a shooting from over the weekend.

Watch Tony Geftos' video report:

Officer shoots, kills man in Detroit after he opened fire on officers, police say

The officer-involved shooting happened just after 2 p.m. at a house in a neighborhood on Moross near Lansdowne.

Watch our 4pm report in the video player below:

Officer shoots, kills man while executing a search warrant in Detroit

Detroit police are still actively looking for a 17-year-old they consider armed and dangerous.

Detroit police say they were executing a search warrant in a house in connection to another incident this past Saturday. In that instance, police said shots were fired into an occupied home on Waltham Street.

Once officers got inside the home on Moross today, they say they found two adult women and a child. According to police, they had those three leave the house before they attempted to open a locked bedroom.

Once they opened the door, they found a 20-year-old inside.

Detroit police say he pulled a gun, shot at an officer, missed, and the officer returned fire, shooting and killing the 20-year-old.

Police say they have video evidence of that 20-year-old firing into the home on Waltham with a handgun.

They are identifying the other suspect as Demarco Ballard, who is 17. Video showed Ballard shooting into the occupied home with a shotgun.

One woman who lives nearby the home on Moross tells me she’s not surprised to hear this type of incident happened in her neighborhood.

"There's always something happening in this area every time it gets hot," said Charita Rhodes.

Again, Detroit police are actively searching for 17-year-old Demarco Ballard. If you see him, police say, do not approach him, call 911.

Stay with wxyz.com for updates on this developing story.

