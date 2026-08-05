Officer shoots man who allegedly struck officer with vehicle during arrest attempt in Ecorse

ECORSE, Mich. (WXYZ) — An investigation is underway after an officer shot a man who allegedly struck another officer with his vehicle during an arrest attempt in Ecorse early Wednesday morning, police say.

The officers involved are part of the Southeast Michigan Auto Crimes Consortium managed by the Dearborn Police Department with federal, state, county and local law enforcement partners.

Dearborn police say officers attempted to arrest multiple people in a vehicle accused in a series of vehicle break-ins around 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of Southfield Road.

Police say during the arrest attempt, the driver accelerated and struck a task force officer. Another officer opened fire and struck the driver, according to officials.

Police say the suspect then left the scene but was taken into custody after a pursuit.

He was transported to a local hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Michigan State Police have taken over the investigation.

