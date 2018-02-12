Officer Shot During Barricaded Gunman Situation in Detroit

11:26 PM, Feb 11, 2018
32 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, (WXYZ) - Police say an on-duty officer has been shot in the leg during a barricaded gunman situation on the city's east side.

The incident happened on Lamont, near Mound and Ryan around 10 o'clock Sunday night. 

The officer is hospitalized and his condition is not known. 

Stay with 7 Action News for more on this developing story. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top