Officer Shot During Barricaded Gunman Situation in Detroit

DETROIT, (WXYZ) - Police say an on-duty officer has been shot in the leg during a barricaded gunman situation on the city's east side.
The incident happened on Lamont, near Mound and Ryan around 10 o'clock Sunday night.
The officer is hospitalized and his condition is not known.
