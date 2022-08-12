Officers shot at during high-speed chase in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Three people are in custody following a high-speed police chase in Detroit.

Two of those suspects are minors. One is an adult.

Detroit Police say officers were attempting to pull over the driver in this case for having improper plates, but instead of the driver stopping police say the car took off at a "high rate of speed."

Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said the stop was for a minor infraction and officers did not initially pursue the driver, but that changed when the driver drove off, rolled down the rear sliding window, and opened fire at police.

Fitzgerald says his officers were shot at three times during the chase that went through Detroit, Dearborn, Lincoln, and Allen Park.

Police say the chase ended around 10 p.m. on the Southfield Freeway near Outer Drive when Michigan State Police used a pit maneuver that disabled the car.

The three suspects then jumped out of the car and tried to run away.

Police believe the adult was responsible for the shots fired.

The driver of the vehicle was 14 years old.

Police say that suspect was just arrested and released on an $800 bond two days prior for shooting his girlfriend.

“He is currently still wearing the same shirt he was arrested in,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald says the low bond is concerning, as is the violence in the city.

“It’s horrifying. What makes it even worse is just a few hours ago we had another officer in the second precinct shot at. That’s twice in one day. That enough. Can’t say it enough," he said.

Fitzgerald says an officer did shoot back at some point during the chase, but no one was hit.