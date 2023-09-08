Official prizes announced for the 2023 Detroit Auto Show charity vehicle raffle

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Friday, the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA) announced the official prizes for its education foundation’s vehicle raffle to be held at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show.

“Show-goers may enter to win by purchasing a $1 digital ticket at designated booths inside the Detroit Auto Show main show floor. Admission to the show is required to access the purchase of tickets. There is no limit to the number of tickets that can be purchased. The raffle is open to anyone 18 years of age or older, and the winner need not be present to win,” DADA officials said.

“Proceeds will support the DADA’s Education Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3) charitable entity that promotes the next-generation of mobility innovators while advancing new, clean energy pathways, motor vehicle safety and social responsibility.”

DADA will be randomly select one person who purchases at least one raffle ticket to win their choice of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette, 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor or 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

To enter the raffle, tickets can be purchased at Huntington Place in Detroit throughout the duration of the 2023 Detroit Auto Show, Sept. 13 – 24.

The winner will be announced on Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m.

For complete rules and more information about the raffle, click here.

2023 Detroit Auto Show, Technology Days and Charity Preview tickets can be purchased at naias.com/buy-tickets.