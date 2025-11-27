Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Officials: 1 in critical condition after shooting in Rochester Hills; 2 in custody

Oakland County Sheriff's Office-2.png
WXYZ
Oakland County Sheriff's Office-2.png
Posted

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 44-year-old man from Detroit was shot in Rochester Hills early Thursday morning.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 4 a.m. to the 1300 block of Rochdale Court.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found the victim outside one of the condominiums and transported him to a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office says two adults, one from Rochester Hills and one from Detroit, were taken into custody at the scene, and a handgun was recovered.

Officials say the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The incident is currently under investigation. Officials say the victim is in critical condition.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT ON 7!