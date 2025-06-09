Officials advise caution with repairs underway on water main break in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials in Harper Woods are working to repair a water main break, with repairs expected to last 3-5 hours.

The water break is in the area of Harper Avenue & Van Antwerp Street, with a suspected sprinkler line leak being changed to an emergency repair.

We're told the area of disruption is from Lennon to Anita and Harper to Canton, with water service disrupted for multiple blocks in each direction.

For residents, the City's Department of Public Works has advised the following:

