Officials at scene of bank robbery in Canton, suspect inside with employees

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - 4:18 p.m.

Police are negotiating with the suspect, who has barricaded himself inside the bank with an undisclosed number of employees.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Canton Center Road is shut down north of Cherry Hill.

4:15 p.m.

Police are at the scene of a bank robbery in Canton.

Officials are outside a Citizens Bank at Canton Center Road and Cherry Hill.

The suspect is believed to be inside the bank.