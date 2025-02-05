Officials believe suspect targeting girls in string of Pontiac home invasion incidents

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several Pontiac home invasion incidents and believes the suspect is targeting girls.

Officials say the four successful or attempted home invasions occurred in the early morning hours between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. The earliest incident reported was on December 23, and the most recent was on February 4.

According to the sheriff’s office, in the February 4 incident, a man wearing a ski mask and armed with a knife entered a home in the 100 block of N. Anderson Street. While inside, the suspect reportedly choked a 10-year-old girl as she was sleeping. Officials say the girl screamed and the suspect took off. The girl’s mother reported seeing the suspect wearing all black running down the stairs and out of the home.

They believe, in that case, that the suspect entered the home through an unlocked kitchen window. The girl was not injured in the attack, officials say.

“Obviously, an intruder willing to climb into a home in the middle of the night and armed with a knife and primarily in homes with young girls is a person we need to catch and take off the street,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. “We are asking for the community’s vigilance and tips. Any information

leading to the arrest and conviction of this person is eligible for a reward.”

The other homes were located in the 600 block of Northway, the 100 block of N. Edith and the 100 block of N. Marshall. Officials say they are also investigating older home invasions.

The sheriff’s office say the suspect was carrying a knife in three of the cases and got into the homes or attempted to get into the homes through an unlocked window.

They believe the suspect is targeting homes with younger females.

The suspect is described as a Black male between 17-21 with a thin build and about 5’7”-6' tall. He reportedly wears a ski mask and dark-colored clothing in the incidents.

Officials are urging residents to check their doors and windows and make sure they are locked.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

