Watch Now
News

Actions

Officials break ground on new development at former Northville Downs site

Groundbreaking
Scripps
Groundbreaking
Groundbreaking
Posted at 11:02 AM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 11:12:41-04

(WXYZ) — Officials broke down on a new development at former Northville Downs Race Track on Monday morning.

The race track held its final race in February after 80 years of horse racing in Wayne County.

Now, it will be the home of The Downs, a development that includes 443 residential units, retail, plus 15 acres of publicly-accessible parks and greenspace.

VIDEO: Hear from residents in Northville about the new plan below

Northville Downs last race is February 3, 2024. What's next for the property?

“We’re looking forward to having this project completely down by our bicentennial in 2027,” said Northville Mayor Brian Turnbull.

“We’re setting the foundation for really the future of not only Northville but again the entire metro area," he added.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make Your Voice Heard