Officials continue search for BMW 3 Series driver who they say struck, killed 22-year-old

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is continuing its search for the driver of a BMW 3 Series vehicle who reportedly struck and killed a 22-year-old on New Year's Day.

Investigators said the young man was killed in a fatal hit and run in Oakland Township. It happened on Rochester Road just south of Whims Lane at 5:49 a.m. The speed limit where the crash happened is 50 mph.

“I just saw flashing lights about… 6 ‘o clock in the morning. Didn’t think anything of it," Frank Bjarnesen recalled.

Bjarnesen lives off Rochester Road. What he figured was a traffic stop turned out to be anything but.

“Half hour later, they were still out there. So, I walked out and saw the unfortunate," he recalled.

Unfortunate and tragic. The sheriff's office said someone hit and killed 22-year-old Benjamin Kable of Shelby Township. It's not clear where he was walking to or coming from.

Authorities said Kable was walking in the southbound lane, and the driver was traveling in the same direction.

"It’s a bad way to start the new year for the family," Bjarnesen said.

Sheriff Mike Bouchard told 7 Action News, “Obviously the first day of the new year to start with the death of a loved one or a friend is just the worst thing you can imagine."

“Worse yet, to know that someone struck your friend of loved one and took off," he added.

Now, Bouchard said the public’s help is badly needed in catching the suspect.

Investigators say they believe the driver is a woman of Asian descent and in her mid-30s. Officials say the vehicle is a white, gray, or silver BMW 3-series sedan from model years 2016 to 2018. They say the vehicle would probably have damage to its hood and front bumper, missing the right front grille and a portion of the left front grille.

Bouchard said his message to the driver is "turn yourself in."

"You obviously know something terrible happened, and you obviously also know that if that happened to a family (member) or loved one or a friend of yours you’d want that to have closure. It’s the right thing to do. Sooner or later, we’re gonna find you. So, it goes a lot better on you if you take the first step," he said.

Anyone with information can call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950. They can also call Crime Stoppers, remain anonymous and receive up to a $1,000 reward at 1-800-SPEAK UP.