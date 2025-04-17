Officials declare measles outbreak in Montcalm County after 3 linked cases now confirmed

(WXYZ) — Officials with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Mid-Michigan District Health Department are confirming measles cases in Montcalm County now meet the definition of an outbreak.

An outbreak is declared when there are three or more related cases of a disease. There are currently three confirmed cases in Montcalm County, and seven total in Michigan. This is the state's first confirmed outbreak of Measles since 2019.

“This outbreak underscores how contagious measles is and how quickly it can spread,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive, in a news release. “The MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine remains our best defense, and two doses of MMR offer 97% protection against measles. We urge all Michigan residents to check their vaccination records to ensure they are up to date with the MMR vaccine.”

The Montcalm outbreak is linked to a larger, ongoing outbreak in Ontario. As of now, MDHHS says there are no new public exposure sites in Michigan. The Montcalm cases are also not related to the cases in other Michigan counties.

MDHHS has released the following general information about Measles: