Officials declare measles outbreak in Montcalm County after 3 linked cases now confirmed

(WXYZ) — Officials with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Mid-Michigan District Health Department are confirming measles cases in Montcalm County now meet the definition of an outbreak.
An outbreak is declared when there are three or more related cases of a disease. There are currently three confirmed cases in Montcalm County, and seven total in Michigan. This is the state's first confirmed outbreak of Measles since 2019.
“This outbreak underscores how contagious measles is and how quickly it can spread,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive, in a news release. “The MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine remains our best defense, and two doses of MMR offer 97% protection against measles. We urge all Michigan residents to check their vaccination records to ensure they are up to date with the MMR vaccine.”
The Montcalm outbreak is linked to a larger, ongoing outbreak in Ontario. As of now, MDHHS says there are no new public exposure sites in Michigan. The Montcalm cases are also not related to the cases in other Michigan counties.
MDHHS has released the following general information about Measles:
Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that spreads through direct person-to-person contact and through the air. Anyone who is not immune to measles is at risk. Measles symptoms usually appear seven to 14 days after contact with the virus, but can take up to 21 days. Common measles symptoms can include:
A rash that starts as flat red spots on the face at the hairline, then spreads to the trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin. Small, raised bumps may also appear on top of the flat red spots.
- High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).
- Cough.
- Runny nose.
- Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).
- Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots).
If you feel you may have been exposed, or if symptoms develop, call your health care provider before seeking treatment so steps can be taken to prevent exposure to other individuals.
The best protection against measles is the MMR vaccine, which provides long-lasting protection against the virus. MDHHS and MMDHD strongly encourage individuals ages 1 year and older who have not received the MMR vaccine to do so promptly to protect themselves and others. Vaccines are available at your doctor’s office, most pharmacies and your local health department. Children eligible for the Vaccines for Children program can receive no-cost vaccination at a provider enrolled in that program.
It is possible that individuals vaccinated prior to 1968 received a less-effective version of the vaccine; those individuals should contact their health care provider or local pharmacy to see if they are eligible for an additional dose.
For more information on measles in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/Measles.