Officials detail next steps for the Gordie Howe International Bridge project

(WXYZ) — It's been nearly two months since the Gordie Howe International Bridge deck was connected, and officials are detailing the next steps of the project.

In the August 2024 community newsletter – a quarterly newsletter by the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority – officials detailed seven different things that will be done over the next year before the bridge officially opens to traffic in the fall of 2025.

With the bride deck connection earlier this summer, the bridge became an official international crossing.

WATCH: Celebration atop Gordie Howe International Bridge marks completion of bridge deck in the video below

Celebration atop Gordie Howe International Bridge marks completion of bridge deck

Currently, crews are installing lighting systems, including aesthetic, roadway, pedestrian, navigation lighting and more.

Other systems being installed include a weather station, bridge monitoring system, fire alarms and an intelligent transportation system that's expected to enhance traffic safety.

Officials also say drainage systems are being installed. The bridge has drainage outlets under both sides of the deck that allow storm water to flow away from the deck and into underground structures. There are also stormwater management ponds where water is collected and treated before being released into the Detroit River.

Another important system being installed is the fire suppression system. Officials say that fire hydrants and electrically-actuated valves are placed throughout the bridge deck.

WATCH BELOW: Man in iconic Gordie Howe Bridge photo is 2nd generation ironworker from Southgate

Man in iconic Gordie Howe Bridge photo is 2nd generation ironworker from Southgate

Crews also have to re-stress the 216 stay cables that connect the deck to the towers to accommodate the changes in weight load.

Starting in the fall of 2024, crews will work on the road surface layer on the concrete bridge deck. Crews are already pouring the concrete for the Canadian and U.S. approach spans that connect the ports of entry to the bridge.

WATCH BELOW: Bridge deck of Gordie Howe international Bridge is complete

Bridge deck of Gordie Howe international Bridge is complete

Final work includes safety and emergency features – which include barriers separating vehicle traffic from the multi-use path, fencing on the side of the bridge, security cameras and three emergency call boxes.

Finally, a peregrine falcon nesting box is one of the last elements to be put in place. It's design is complete and it's set to be constructed and installed in 2025.