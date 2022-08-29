Officials detail what unfolded during Detroit shooting spree Sunday that left 3 dead

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police, city officials and other leaders held a press conference on Monday after a shooting spree Sunday left three dead and one injured.

Police say it was a joint effort between local and federal partners to bring the active shooter situation to a conclusion and get the suspect in custody.

“We’re not going to allow our community to be victimized,” said DPD Chief James White.

Police detailed how Sunday unfolded. They say the first shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. near 7 Mile and Wyoming, where they believe a 28-year-old man was shot by the suspect unprovoked. Police say the suspect came back and fired more shots. The victim was later pronounced dead on the scene. No 911 call was made for this incident.

About 30 minutes later three blocks away, a Black woman in her 40s was shot and killed near Margarita and Wyoming. A neighbor called 911 after the shooting. The victim has yet to be identified and police are asking the community for any information regarding this victim.

A neighbor reportedly then found the 7 Mile and Wyoming scene and alerted authorities.

As they were investigating, police say officers heard shots fired to the east of them around the 19800 block of Livernois. It was there that they say the suspect, again believed to be unprovoked, fatally shot a woman in her 40s waiting for the bus. He reportedly returned and fired more rounds at the victim.

Police say the suspect then went to the 19200 block of Pennington a few blocks away around 7:10 a.m. and shot an 80-year-old man and his dog while they were out for a walk. Police say he is now recovering at a nearby hospital.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said a community tip helped lead to the suspect being taken into custody.

A 9mm, the same type of gun that was used in the shootings, was also reportedly recovered from the suspect’s property.

The chief says the suspect is 19 years old and may have been suffering from a mental illness.

The investigation is still ongoing.

