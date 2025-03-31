Officials: Emergency alert for Detroit apartment explosion sent accidentally to multiple communities

(WXYZ) — You may have been woken up by a loud emergency alert on your phone Monday morning about a possible explosion at a Detroit apartment.

Watch below: 12 people rescued on Detroit's west side after apartment explosion

We've heard from people across metro Detroit who got the alert, even as far away as Grosse Ile, despite the explosion taking place two hours earlier in Detroit.

Fire officials tell 7 News Detroit the alert was sent out in error and it was only meant to be sent to residents in the surrounding area of the explosion.

Watch below: Executive Fire Commissioner Chuck Sims speaks at apartment explosion

The explosion happened around 4 a.m. in the 13000 block of Littlefield St.