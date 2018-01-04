Officials expected to discuss Detroit's 2017 crime stats

Cloudy
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Law enforcement and city officials are expected to discuss Detroit crime stats at a news conference this morning.
The gathering is set for 10:30 a.m.
Earlier this week, Detroit police released data that showed a drop in homicides for the year.
