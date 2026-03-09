Officials identify the 4 people killed in southwest Michigan tornadoes

(WXYZ) — Officials have identified the four people who were killed on Friday as multiple tornadoes touched down in southwest Michigan. The storms also injured at least 12 people.

In Branch County, three victims were identified by the sheriff's office: 63-year-old William Andrew Akers, 54-year-old Keri Ann Johnson and 65-year-old Penni Jo Guthrie.

The sheriff's office said the three victims were near the area of Prairie Rose Lane and Tuttle Park Drive.

On Saturday, the Cass County Sherrif's Office said a 12-year-old boy was killed in the Edwardsburg area. The sheriff's office identified the boy as Silas Anderson and said he was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.

Cleanup efforts continued Monday for residents dealing with the devastation across communities.

The National Weather Service reported that four tornadoes hit across lower Michigan on Friday, ranging from EF-0 to EF-3:



Edwardsburg, MI (Cass County, MI): EF-1 [Max Wind 95 mph]

Three Rivers, MI (St. Joseph County, MI): EF2 [Max Wind 130 mph]

Union City, MI (Branch County, MI): EF3 [Max Wind 160 mph]

The storms struck Edwardsburg around 3 p.m., followed by Three Rivers around 3:45 p.m., before smashing through Union City nearly an hour later.

Union City was one of the hardest hit areas. Drone video from Tuttle and Blossom in Branch County shows trees shredded and homes ripped apart.

Union City Community Schools converted its high school into a refuge center for those impacted by the storms. Jamie Thomas, the Union City Middle School principal and a member of the village crisis team, described the challenge of coordinating the response.

Union City High School becomes hub of hope after deadly Southwest Michigan tornadoes

"Tad overwhelming because we just don't know what to do with everything right now, other than to feed people and the people that are working and trying to dig out and see, okay, what are our next steps?" Thomas said.

Thomas said the community response from near and far has been remarkable, and that the refuge center will remain open as long as it is needed.

"Planning day by day, so it's here as long as we need it to be here," Thomas said.

The high school refuge center is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for anyone impacted by the storms. Food, clothing, and shelter assistance are available. Those who wish to make a donation are asked to contact the high school directly.

Anyone who needs help can call 1-800-RED-CROSS for help and information.

