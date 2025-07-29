Officials: Missing Macomb County 12-year-old may be having mental health crisis

(WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Romeo on Monday morning.

Officials say Isabella Cekala was at the Mobil Gas Station at 32 Mile and Romeo Plank just before noon.

The Michigan State Police has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory to help locate Cekala.

She’s described as 5’5” and about 120 pounds with long wavy hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing black shorts and a pink t-shirt with black Converse tennis shoes and white socks. Officials say she was carrying two backpacks — a blue/tan one and a black/red one.

Officials say Isabella may be having a mental health crisis and has possibly been communicating with someone online.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

