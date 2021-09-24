Officials on scene of barricaded situation in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, MI (WXYZ) — According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, there was an armed robbery at a store Friday morning around 9:50 a.m.

Police say they tracked the suspects to an apartment complex nearby.

The incident has since escalated to a barricaded situation.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office says the incident is happening on Golfside, between Clark and Washtenaw in Ypsilanti Township. They are advising the public to avoid that area.

Since the news, Ypsilanti Community Schools sent out an email to parents encouraging families in Aspen Chase Apartments to pick up their children from their school building.

"If you cannot get to the school building, the busses will be stationed at the At Home Furniture Store at the corner of Golfside Road and Washtenaw Avenue at regular drop-off time," the superintendent said.

The superintendent said students not picked up from At Home Furniture store will be returned to their school building.

"As we navigate through this situation, our number one priority is the safety of our students. I appreciate your support," Superintendent Zachery-Ross said.

This is a developing story, stay with WXYZ.com for updates.