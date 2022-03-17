Officials release surveillance video in Oakland Hills Country Club fire investigation

(WXYZ) — Oakland County officials released surveillance video Thursday in the Oakland Hills Country Club fire investigation.

Last month, a massive fire destroyed the legendary clubhouse at Oakland Hills, resulting in a loss of about $80 million, officials say.

The surveillance video was reportedly recovered after the hard drive was found submerged in water in the basement following the fire. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the footage shows the east side of the Oakland Hills Country Club overlooking the patio. In the video, it appears workers are using blowtorches to reportedly dry the siding of the building, typically called hot work in the industry.

The video shows maintenance crews later trying to use a hose to get rid of the flames once they were discovered — and then firefighters arriving to the scene. The investigation is still ongoing; Bouchard said the full investigation could take up to a year.

WXYZ-TV

According to Sheriff Bouchard, it looks like the fire was not intentional at this point in the investigation.

"We can't rule anything out until we've ruled everything out," says Bouchard.

RELATED: Fire causes 'extensive' damage at Oakland Hills Country Club

According to officials, a phone call to the fire department was made by employees of the Country Club, stating they could smell smoke in the building.

RELATED: Oakland Hills plans to build replica clubhouse after fire; could take until 2024

Bouchard said the investigation involves fire, police and insurance companies.

