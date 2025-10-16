Officials request TSA stop playing Kristi Noem video at Detroit Metro Airport checkpoints

(WXYZ/AP) — Officials from the Wayne County Airport Authority (WCAA) have requested the TSA stop playing a video message from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem that blames Democrats for the federal government shutdown.

In a statement, the WCAA said it does not operate the checkpoint monitors, which are located in a TSA-leased space.

Officials also said the TSA did not seek approval to play the message.

On Wednesday evening, the WCAA placed signage near the checkpoint entrances to address the issue.

The signage says, "The views expressed in this TSA controlled video do not represent the views of the Wayne County Airport Authority. The Wayne County Airport Authority does not engage in partisan politics. Thank you."

Wayne County Airport Authority

According to the Associated Press, airports around the country are refusing to play the video message, including airports in New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Phoenix, Seattle and more.

Various government agencies, in emails to workers and on websites, have adopted language that blames Democrats for the shutdown. Some experts argue it could be in violation of the 1939 Hatch Act, which restricts certain political activities by federal employees.

In the video, Noem says the TSA’s “top priority” is to help make travel pleasant and efficient while keeping passengers safe.

“However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay,” she continues.

The TSA falls under the Department of Homeland Security. Roughly 61,000 of the agency’s 64,130 employees are required to continue working during the shutdown.

A spokesperson for DHS responded to a request for comment restating some of the message from Noem’s video.

“It’s unfortunate our workforce has been put in this position due to political gamesmanship. Our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government,” spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said.

