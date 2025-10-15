Officials searching for man in water after crash on I-94 near Ecorse Road

(WXYZ) — Police are searching for a man after they say he crashed a car into a pole on I-94 near Ecorse Road.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Troopers got to the scene of the crash and found a car submerged in the water.

A 25-year-old female passenger from Newport — who police suspect may have been intoxicated — said that her boyfriend was still in the car when she got out of the vehicle.

Troopers have not found anyone around the area of the crash. The Downriver Mutual Aid Dive Team was contacted to search the water and help recover the car.