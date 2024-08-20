Officials set to announce charges for Rochester Hills physician accused of multiple sex crimes

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County officials are set to hold a press conference this afternoon announcing charges filed against a physician accused of multiple sex crimes, involving both children and adults.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald will announce the charges today at 1:30 p.m. at the Sheriff's Office in Pontiac.

The physician, who was not named in the media release announcing the press conference, is accused of committing these sex crimes in his home, at his job and at a local swim club.

Check this article later today, as 7 News Detroit will be streaming this press conference live.