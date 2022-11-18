Oh, what fun! Watch our 'Light Up the Season' special on WXYZ-TV at 7 p.m.

(WXYZ) — It's the most wonderful time of the year! The Downtown Detroit Partnership and DTE Energy Foundation are presenting the 19th annual Detroit tree lighting ceremony tonight.

If you can't make it to Campus Martius for the fun, grab some hot cocoa, a warm blanket and your remote, and turn on WXYZ-TV at 7 p.m. to watch our Light Up the Season special.

The tree lighting event will include a performance by Darren Criss, a Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning singer and songwriter who was in the TV show "Glee."

Also, hitting the ice will be American figure skater Mariah Bell, who is a 2022 U.S. national champion, 2020 U.S. national silver medalist and two-time U.S. national bronze medalist, and Team USA Senior Dance Team Eva Pate and Logan Bye.

Other musical acts include The Redhouse Band, Julianne Ankley, Brazeal Dennard Chorale and more.

“Detroit’s Tree Lighting is a cherished tradition that always delights and brings holiday cheer to families across Michigan. Campus Martius Park and Cadillac Square are two of the most festive places Downtown and we are proud to offer the community an opportunity to come together in these spaces for this quintessential holiday experience,” said Eric Larson, CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

David Cowan, chief public spaces officer at the Downtown Detroit Partnership continued, “We welcome all to Downtown for this unforgettable and festive night and to return throughout the winter season to ice skate, shop, dine and explore the city’s many free and family-friendly attractions.”

The tree is a 65-foot Norway spruce from Michigan.

Beacon Park is also hosting an event tonight called Light Up Beacon Park featuring the Detroit Children's Tree, which will be lit up at 6 p.m.

The Rink at Campus Martius Park will also open at 9 p.m. tonight and stay open seven days a week through March 5.