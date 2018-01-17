Ohio Air National Guard conducts training with F-16s over metro Detroit

(WXYZ) - Did you see fighter jets flying over your house this morning? If so, no need to worry, it was just the Ohio Air National Guard conducting training exercises.

According to Selfridge Air National Guard Base, the Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing conducted training over the area on Wednesday morning.

Based in Swanton, Ohio, near Toledo, the F-16 Fighting Falcon jets participated in training missions, which are now complete.