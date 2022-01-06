Watch
News

Actions

Ohio company will pay nearly $250K for Michigan fish kill

items.[0].image.alt
Haraz N. Ghanbari/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2014, file photo, the City of Toledo water intake crib is surrounded by algae in Lake Erie, off the shore of Curtice, Ohio.The state of Michigan is designating its section of Lake Erie as an impaired waterway because of damage to fish and other wildlife caused by harmful algal blooms, officials told The Associated Press on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)
NOAA predicts algae bloom in Lake Erie to be less severe for 2020 season than in 2019
Posted at 11:11 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 11:59:08-05

ESCANABA, Mich. (AP) — A paper mill in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has agreed to pay nearly $250,000 to settle an investigation of a fish kill in the Escanaba River, state regulators said.

A “catastrophic pipe failure” at the Verso Corp. site in Escanaba resulted in a discharge of partially treated wastewater in August 2020, regulators said.

The mill generates a pollutant known as “black liquor,” which typically is burned as an energy source, the Michigan environment department said.

The river was deprived of oxygen, and fish — pike, bass, walleye and others — were killed for three miles. The Escanaba River runs for 52 miles from Marquette County to Lake Michigan.

Verso, based in Miamisburg, Ohio, will pay $244,000 in civil penalties and natural resource damages, the state said.

An email seeking comment was sent to the company Thursday.

The Escanaba mill has been making paper since 1911 and is located on Little Bay de Noc. The mill employs approximately 830 people and produces 730,000 tons of paper per year, according to the Verso website.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!