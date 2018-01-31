Ohio family comes to Michigan seeking answers about daughter's murder

(WXYZ) - Regan Jelks, 24, was fatally wounded on Detroit's southwest side on May 14, 2017.

According to the family, Jelks and her friend had just gotten into a black Ford Fusion when the suspect approached with a gun, pointing it at them.

At that moment, her friend, who was a CPL holder, drew his gun and a shootout took place. As a result, Jelks was fatally wounded.

She was an honor roll student from Clinton and ran on the track team. She also volunteered her time as a candy striper at a local hospital.

She majored in psychology at Kent University and was a member of the Higher Praise Church in Warren, Ohio.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest for the murder of Jelks. If the tip that leads to an arrest is received by midnight, the award total will be raised to $3,500.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.