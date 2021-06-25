Man arrested at Detroit bus station after carrying more than 70 grams of fentanyl onboard

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — On June 23, detectives from Michigan State Police say they spotted an Ohio man boarding a Greyhound bus in Detroit with around 73 grams of fentanyl.

Police say Robert James Harper, 49, used an alias to purchase the bus ticket. He boarded the bus with just a plastic bag. A tactic, police say, is typically used by narcotic smugglers.

To check their suspicions state detectives say they boarded the bus right after Harper did. They struck a conversation with him and noticed that he appeared to be nervous.

After asking for his ID and running his name in the Law Enforcement Information Network, police say they discovered that Harper had multiple drug trafficking charges against him.

Police then asked Harper to exit the bus and searched him. They found the bag of fentanyl near his buttocks area.

Police say after a quick struggle, they arrested Harper near the baggage ramp area of the Detroit bus station.