Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Ohio man charged for threatening to burn down Port Huron elementary school

Posted at 12:22 PM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 12:22:25-05

(WXYZ) — A man has been arrested and charged with making terrorism threats after threatening to burn down an elementary school in Port Huron last week.

According to police, 32-year-old Dominik Hricovsky from Ohio was charged with threat of terrorism, discharging a firearm in a building and more. He was arraigned on those charges and given a $250,000 bond.

Police say he threatened to burn down Cleveland Elementary School on Feb. 24 and the school went into soft lockdown.

Dispatchers were able to determine where the calls were made from, and police made contact with Hricovsky inside. He was visiting his girlfriend.

When police tried to arrest him, he tried to run and fight officers, but they tasered him. He allegedly gave several names before police were able to ID him.

Police say he is also on parole from Ohio.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!