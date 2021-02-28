Ohio man charged for threatening to burn down Port Huron elementary school

(WXYZ) — A man has been arrested and charged with making terrorism threats after threatening to burn down an elementary school in Port Huron last week.

According to police, 32-year-old Dominik Hricovsky from Ohio was charged with threat of terrorism, discharging a firearm in a building and more. He was arraigned on those charges and given a $250,000 bond.

Police say he threatened to burn down Cleveland Elementary School on Feb. 24 and the school went into soft lockdown.

Dispatchers were able to determine where the calls were made from, and police made contact with Hricovsky inside. He was visiting his girlfriend.

When police tried to arrest him, he tried to run and fight officers, but they tasered him. He allegedly gave several names before police were able to ID him.

Police say he is also on parole from Ohio.