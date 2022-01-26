Old General Motors plant on Mound Round in Warren approved for redevelopment

WARREN, MI (WXYZ) — The old General Motors plant on Mound Round in Warren is set to be re-purposed.

The plant, which was shut down in 2019, was approved in a 5-to-2 vote by Warren City Council members to bring new business to the old site.

The redevelopment is expected to cost $180 million. It will also create 600 new jobs with employees making at least $15 an hour.

The final product would be 1.4 million square feet of new industrial space.

Before the Warren City Council members voted on the space, we caught up with Warren Mayor Jim Fouts who seemed excited about the new opportunity.

"This is important because it's in southern Warren, the older section which begs for new development," he said.

$28.7 million will be used to clean up the property and $52 million will be used for construction.

City Council Member Angela Rogensues ultimately voted no on the project because of concerns regarding the current contractor's non-local ties.

The site will house multiple tenants according to the developers.

They also plan to make improvements to parking, green space, and stormwater management.

The plan is to demolish the entire site. The developers are currently under abatement which means they are getting rid of any contamination inside the building. Just those two processes could take about 18 months.