Olga's Kitchen partners with Avalon Bakery for new & upgraded desserts

Olga's Kitchen has partnered with Detroit's Avalon Bakery for new dessert options at Olga's locations in metro Detroit.

Avalon, which opened in Detroit in 1997, will create the desserts Birmingham's Best Brownie and a new sea salt chocolate chunk cookie in stores and online.

To celebrate the new collaboration, Olga's Kitchen can get the new brownie for free when dining in between Nov. 20-22.

“As iconic Michigan brands both founded by women, it was a natural choice for Olga’s Kitchen and Avalon Bakery to partner together to deliver unique and delicious flavors to our guests,” Olga's Kitchen Marketing Direcotr Loredana Gianino said in a statement. “Our partnership with Avalon provides elevated dessert options to complement the existing menu that Olga’s fans know and love while supporting a locally owned and celebrated business.”

“Partnering with Olga’s Kitchen will allow us to bring our beloved desserts to new audiences across Michigan,” Avalon Co-Founder and CEO Jackie Victor added in a statement. “As we expand our platform, we will continue to bring the same care and sense of community that has made us Detroit’s ‘hearth and soul’ for the past 25 years.”