Ollie, beloved sea otter at Detroit Zoo, passes away after 'brief and sudden illness'

The Detroit Zoo said that Ollie, a beloved sea otter, passed away over the weekend after a "brief and sudden illness."

Ollie was rescued from the California coast when she was just 2 weeks old and came to live at the Detroit Zoo in 2021.

"She was truly a special otter who captured the hearts of staff and guests alike. Described as 'perfect in every way' by her caretakers, she was extremely smart, loved snacking on soft-shelled crabs and enjoyed keeping her fur coat extra fluffy through daily grooming," the zoo said.

Ollie was 13 years old and passed away on the evening of Dec. 30, according to the zoo officials.

Throughout her illness, the zoo said the vet and animal care teams worked to keep her comfortable, provide intensive care and observation, and consulted with experts who specialize in sea otter care.

However, zoo officials said Ollie's condition deteriorated quickly and the team made a decision to humanely euthanize her.

"A full necropsy was performed, but the cause of death was not immediately apparent. Additional tests are pending that we hope will help us understand how this may have happened," the zoo said.