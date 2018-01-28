Olympic gold medalist Meryl Davis hosts ice skating workshop in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Olympic gold medalist and Detroit native Meryl Davis got on the ice Saturday morning at Campus Martius - all for a good cause.

A free workshop to teach young girls and beginner figure skaters some basic techniques, while instilling some educational values along the way.

Davis showed off some impressive figure skating techniques to over 50 little girls.

She says the skating is making way for bigger life lessons.

Davis won’t be competing at this year’s Olympics in Korea, but she doesn't mind. She's now got a little extra time to spend teaching and inspiring a new generation.