Watch
News

Actions

Olympic medalist and Berkley native to grand marshal hometown parade

items.[0].videoTitle
Kate Nye, 22, of Berkley, just won the highest finish by an American weightlifter since the 2000 Sydney games. Nye, an Oakland University student, won the silver medal during the weightlifting competition at the Tokyo summer Olympics. Her accomplishment granted her the honor of grand marshal for this year's Berkley CruiseFest parade.
Posted at 8:11 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 20:11:22-04

(WXYZ) — Kate Nye, 22, of Berkley, just won the highest finish by an American weightlifter since the 2000 Sydney games.

Nye, an Oakland University student, won the silver medal during the weightlifting competition at the Tokyo summer Olympics. Her accomplishment granted her the honor of grand marshal for this year's Berkley CruiseFest parade.

On tonight's 7 UpFront segment, Bye talks about her newfound celebrity, coming back home to be honored as grand marshal, while giving some advice to other aspiring Olympians.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!