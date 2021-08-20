Olympic medalist and Berkley native to grand marshal hometown parade

(WXYZ) — Kate Nye, 22, of Berkley, just won the highest finish by an American weightlifter since the 2000 Sydney games.

Nye, an Oakland University student, won the silver medal during the weightlifting competition at the Tokyo summer Olympics. Her accomplishment granted her the honor of grand marshal for this year's Berkley CruiseFest parade.

On tonight's 7 UpFront segment, Bye talks about her newfound celebrity, coming back home to be honored as grand marshal, while giving some advice to other aspiring Olympians.