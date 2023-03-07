On 313 Day, Detroit Symphony Orchestra celebrating with $3.13 tickets

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In honor of 313 Day, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra is celebrating by offering $3.13 tickets for certain concerts.

To receive the special offer, tickets must be purchased on March 13, a day Detroit's area code is recognized through the city's culture

Tickets can be purchased for $3.13 on DSO’s website and by using a promotional code that will be posted on the website starting March 9. Online tickets must be purchased between midnight and 11:59 p.m. on March 13.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the DSO box office at Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center at 3711 Woodward Avenue in Detroit. You can also call the box office at 313-576-5111.

The box office will be open on March 13 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Patrons must reference the 313 Day promotion for it to be applied.

The following concerts are available for the promotion:

Christian McBride’s New Jawn on March 24 at 8 p.m.

Hadelich & Stravinsky on April 27 at 7:30 p.m., April 28 at 10:45 a.m. and April 29 at 8 p.m.

Leila Josefowicz & Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 on May 19 and May 20 at 8 p.m. Earth Day is Every Day on May 20 at 10 a.m.

Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra on May 20 at 11 a.m.

Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin on May 26 at 8 p.m.

DSO says it is offering the promotion to give more people a chance to “experience world-class performances.”

To learn more, visit the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s website.

