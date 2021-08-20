On Sale Now! Tickets for the 2021-2022 Detroit Red Wings season

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have announced that single-game tickets for the 2021-22 regular-season home games are on sale now!

A series of theme nights have also been unveiled for the months of October, November, and December which include Pride Night, Halloween, Military Appreciation, Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Police & Fire Night and more.

Fans can expect giveaways, concourse activities, and in-game programming to coincide with the special theme nights.

You can purchase individual game tickets now at DetroitRedWings.com/onsale21

For the Red Wings schedule and game times you can visit DetroitRedWings.com

Detroit will host seven games against Original Six opponents, including three weekend matchups. The St. Louis Blues will visit Little Caesars Arena for the annual Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday Nov. 24; the Seattle Kraken will make their first-ever trip to Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 1, and the annual New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) contest will pit the Red Wings against the Washington Capitals. The Toronto Maple Leafs will visit Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 29, and for the regular-season finale and Fan Appreciation Day on April 26, 2022. The Red Wings will entertain the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, Jan. 26 in their lone trip to Hockeytown this season.

“Hockey season is quickly approaching, and we’re eager to welcome our loyal fans back to Little Caesars Arena for what will truly be a memorable season in Hockeytown,” said Emily Neenan, Chief Marketing Officer for the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, and The District Detroit. “We have some exciting and engaging experiences planned, and look forward to creating a tremendous atmosphere for our fans and players.”

More information from the Detroit Red Wings:

THEME NIGHTS

Following an eight-game preseason, Detroit will begin the regular season at home on Thursday, Oct. 14 against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Opening Night will be presented by Coca-Cola and feature a programmable LED bracelet giveaway that will allow all fans in attendance to be part of the audio and visual experience. Pride Night, celebrating the LBGTQ+ community, will be hosted at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 19 versus the Columbus Blue Jackets. Halloween will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 29 against the Florida Panthers.

Military Appreciation Night, presented by Kroger, will be held on Veteran’s Day – Thursday, Nov. 11 – against the Capitals. Detroit will host St. Louis for the aforementioned Thanksgiving Eve game on Nov. 24, and celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer, presented by Comerica Bank, three days later on Saturday, Nov. 27 versus Buffalo.

Police and Fire Night, presented by Belfor, will be held at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 14 with the New York Islanders in town. The Red Wings will help ring in 2022 with the annual New Year’s Eve game against Washington for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.

GIVEAWAY ITEMS

In addition to Theme Night experiences, Red Wings fans will have the chance to receive exciting giveaway items when entering Little Caesars Arena. Scheduled giveaways for the months of October, November and December are as follows:

Little Caesars will give away 4,000 thunder sticks at every home game for fans seated in the upper bowl.For the second home game of the season on Saturday, Oct. 16 versus the Vancouver Canucks, all fans will receive a magnet schedule, courtesy of Belle Tire. The first 5,000 fans in attendance on Thursday, Oct. 21 against Calgary will receive a Dylan Larkin “Captain’s Towel,” presented by DMC Children’s Hospital of Michigan.On Tuesday, Nov. 9 against the Edmonton Oilers, DTE will give away a reusable tote bag to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.The first 7,500 fans in attendance on Wednesday, Dec. 1 against Seattle will receive a fanny pack, courtesy of Huntington Bank. On Saturday, Dec. 4 versus the New York Islanders, the first 5,000 fans will receive an Ugly Sweater T-shirt, presented by MotorCity Casino Hotel. On Tuesday, Dec. 7 versus the Nashville Predators, the first 5,000 fans to arrive at Little Caesars Arena will receive a Knit Hat, presented by National Coney Island.The New Jersey Devils will visit the Red Wings on Saturday, Dec. 18, and the first 10,000 fans through the doors will receive a holiday ornament, presented by Meijer.

2021-22 WINGED WHEEL NATION MEMBERSHIPS, QUARTER SEASON TICKET PACKAGES NOW AVAILABLE

Winged Wheel Nation is the Detroit Red Wings Season Ticket Membership Program. Designed with your unique needs and interests in mind, Winged Wheel Nation membership offers unprecedented inside access, unforgettable experiences, and exclusive benefits for the Red Wings’ most loyal fans on a year-round basis.

All members receive year-round invitations to exclusive events, including a team autograph signing, along with access to the Ticket Exchange Program and member discounts at the Little Caesars Arena Team Store. Learn more about becoming a member by visiting DetroitRedWings.com/WingedWheelNation [links.email.hockeytown.com] or by calling the Red Wings’ Ticket Sales & Service Office at 313-471-7575.