One-day vegan festival at Detroit's Eastern Market is Thursday

DETROIT (WXYZ) - V313, the one-day vegan festival, is happening at Detroit's Eastern Market on Thursday afternoon.
Dubbed as "Detroit's premier celebration of vegan food and fun," V313 takes place in Shed 5 of Eastern Market from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
There are opportunities for people who are vegan to shop, learn and enjoy, as well as listen to Detroit's "hottest plant-powered bands."
Tickets start at $15 and are available by clicking here, and they include $5 in concessions
