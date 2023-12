At least one person is dead after a house fire in Clinton Township overnight.

The fire started around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, and we're told the person who lived inside was disabled and was not able to make it out.

Officials are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

Neighbors said they did hear an explosion but officials haven't told us about that yet.

We're also told a firefighter lost oxygen while in the fire and had to be pulled out. That firefighter is OK.