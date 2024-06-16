One dead, four hospitalized after shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — One person was killed and four others were hospitalized in a shooting on Detroit's east side late Saturday evening.

Police tell us they responded to shots fired in the 17800 of Albion Street around 11:30 p.m. last night. First responders found that five people had been shot at the scene, with one of the victims succumbing to their injuries.

The other four victims were transported to the hospital, where police say their conditions range from stable to temporary serious. The victim that passed was an adult woman, while the other four victims including three girls ranging from 14-20 and a man in his 20s.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact 1 800 SPEAK-UP or our homicide division 313-596-2260