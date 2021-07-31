One dead, one seriously injured following a motorcycle crash on eastbound lanes of I-96

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to the Metro State Police, one woman is dead and another man is seriously injured following a motorcycle accident at eastbound I-96 and Meyers.

In a Twitter thread, MSP said they began receiving calls at around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 31 in regards to a wrong-way driver traveling westbound on the eastbound lanes of I-96.

Moments later, police said they received calls of crash at eastbound I-96 and Meyers.

Police say an investigation revealed that the wrong-way driver struck a male motorcyclist and his female passenger.

The motorcycle caught on fire and the female rider was killed on impact.

The male driver of the motorcycle has serious injuries and is in a local hospital.

According to police, the 33-year-old male wrong-way driver was treated and released from a local hospital and is currently being lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.

Alcohol is suspected and the at-fault driver has one prior alcohol offense.