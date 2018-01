One Earth Writing invites teens to apply for winter 2018 Ambassadors program

(WXYZ) - One Earth Writing, a nonprofit that uses writing to build confidence, leadership, and voice in teens while connecting them across racial, religious and socioeconomic lines, invites teenagers in grades 7-12 to apply for its free 2018 Winter Ambassadors program.

The winter program begins Feb. 6, with Tuesday meetings 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., and a writers retreat on Sunday, March 25, completing Mar. 27, 2018 with a culminating performance for parents and community members.

Dinner is provided at all Tuesday sessions.

The program is held at Madonna University in Livonia. Transportation is provided upon request.

Interested teens should submit a letter of application and writing sample by Tuesday, Jan. 16 by clicking here.

For more information, call (248) 376-0406 or email lynne@oneearthwriting.org